Arunachal CM thanks Collector

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has thanked and appreciated Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar for providing groceries and other essential commodities to the students from Arunachal Pradesh studying nursing course in the Rajanna-Sircilla district and stuck up following lockdown.

The Collector said that the district administration had responded to the call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide all assistance to the people from other states living in Telangana state. He said that they could provide assistance to the students with the support of Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy and Warangal Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.