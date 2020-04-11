Telangana

Arunachal CM thanks Collector

Help to students from other states

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has thanked and appreciated Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar for providing groceries and other essential commodities to the students from Arunachal Pradesh studying nursing course in the Rajanna-Sircilla district and stuck up following lockdown.

The Collector said that the district administration had responded to the call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide all assistance to the people from other states living in Telangana state. He said that they could provide assistance to the students with the support of Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy and Warangal Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 7:55:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/arunachal-cm-thanks-collector/article31318690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY