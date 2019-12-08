Arogyasri is better than Ayushman Bharat: Etala

Minister for Health Eatala Rajender has claimed that the State government’s ambitious Arogyasri health insurance scheme was far better than the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat.

The Minister along with Korutla legislator K. Vidyasagar Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, ZP chairperson Dawa Vasantha, State Finance Commission Chairman G. Rajesham Goud, Collector A. Sharath and others participated in the laying of foundation stone for the upgradation of existing 30-bed hospital into 100-bed hospital at a cost of ₹ 16.80 crore in Korutla town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajender said that the State government was according priority to health and education sectors for the benefit of poorer sections. By setting up residential schools, the government was providing quality education for the children. Similarly, the government hospitals have been upgraded to provide corporate level treatment to the patients right in the districts, he said and added that they were providing treatment for cancer and kidney ailments in the government hospitals.

Quality medicare

Referring to the performance of Tamil Nadu and Kerala states in the medical field, he said that the newly-formed Telangana State was competing with them in providing quality medicare. Stating that the doctors and police have to work round-the-clock, he said that they were taking all measures for providing restrooms for doctors in all hospitals, construction of compound walls and toilets for all hospitals by the year 2021.

Stating that the Telangana government alone had recognised the services of ASHA workers, he said that the deliveries had increased in the government hospitals with the introduction of KCR kits. He said that the State medical department was winning awards because of hard work by the doctors and other medical fraternity. He said that the upgradation of hospitals in the districts had helped stop people from travelling to Hyderabad and Warangal cities for treatment.

Development work

Korutla legislator K. Vidyasagar Rao said that the upgradation of 30-bed hospital into 100 beds was the promise given by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Stating that the government had created Korutla revenue division, he said that they were taking up developmental works to the tune of ₹ 64 crore in the municipality.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a Shaadhikhana constructed at a cost of ₹ 12 lakh in Korutla town. On this occasion, he said that the government had allocated ₹ 49.50 lakh for various mosques in Korutla segment.