Army obtains IPR for its Camouflage Pattern Dress

Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Right (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress

January 20, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Right (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress. The improved combat uniform was unveiled by the Chief of Army Staff during Army Day 2022.

The copyright of the design is with Indian Army for 10 years extendable by another five years. The above has been done to prevent unauthorised vendors from manufacturing and selling the combat pattern dress in open market as it was posing a serious security threat for the Indian Army and the Nation as a whole. As per orders on the subject, these uniforms only be sold in the Unit Run Canteens of the Indian Army. Due to this IPR the Indian Army now possesses exclusive rights to the design and can file a legal suit against any design infringement and unauthorized reproduction of the design.

In collaboration with the civil authority and police, Bison Division has proactively disseminated the above information to all the vendors in all state under its Area of Responsibility, release from the Defence PRO office said here on Thursday.

