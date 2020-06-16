Area under turmeric likely to fall by 10%

Breaking their age-old practice farmers in the current vaanakalam crop season are disinclined to take up cultivation of major commercial crop turmeric in view of the increasing labour and investments costs, falling prices in market and lack of encouragement from governments.

Given the mood of farmers it is estimated that turmeric transplantation would go down by at least 10 to 15 % this season and instead cultivation of other crops such as soyabean and maize is likely to increase in its place. No guarantee for the long cherished dream of establishment of Turmeric Board, absence of minimum support price are cited to be other reasons for possible shrinkage of land for turmeric plantation.

The crop which is mainly grown in Armoor division is well known in the country for its quality and per acre yield. Farmers in the division grow the turmeric in an average of 40,000 acres every year. The six to nine month gestation period crop is not fetching even ₹5,000 per quintal of late, disappointing the farmers.

“Investment costs increased with the increase in the cost of organic manure and labour costs. We have to spend at least ₹1.50 lakh on each acre to grow the turmeric. However, we are getting only ₹1.15 lakh on each acre. Hence, farmers prefer to reduce its plantation,” said S. Anwesh Reddy, a farmer in Sunket village of Morthad mandal.

Farmers of Ankapur, a model village for its modern cultivable methods and also agricultural richness, have already made a decision to reduce turmeric cultivation. Known for their aversion for growing paddy till the recent past they surprisingly started transplanting paddy to avoid costs.

“This year our farmers would go for paddy and other crops rather than turmeric as they incurred losses in successive years over the last one decade. In a way, turmeric farmers are vexed with waiting for help from governments on remunerative price,” said K.K. Bajanna, a progressive farmer in the village.

Authorities of Horticulture Department, meanwhile, are also of the view that the cultivation of turmeric would reduce by 10 % this season.