AP,TS fire services staff bifurcation resolved amicably

Distribution of posts pertaining to the erstwhile AP Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Training Centre as part of the bifurcation of assets and liabilities between the two Telugu States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — has concluded successfully.

The bifurcation of the erstwhile Department, forming part of the Schedule X institutions under the AP Reorganisation Act, between the two States has been pending for more than five years. The Telangana State Disaster Response Department had taken the initiative to resolve the impasse and is understood to have submitted a proposal for distribution of posts in the Telangana State Fire Services and Civil Defence Training Institute located at Vattinagulapalli adjacent to the IT corridor to the neighbouring State recently.

The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General has, in turn, communicated to the Telangana government that the neighbouring State had no objection to the distribution of posts between the two States. Accordingly, Telangana was allocated 21 posts and AP 29 of the total posts in the training centre and the directors-general of the Disaster Response and Fire Services departments of the two States signed a joint statement relating to the distribution of the posts.

The AP government had also communicated that it had created new posts, including that of the Director of the training centre, taking the total strength to 31. “The government is requested to complete the process of bifurcation in respect of the training institute between the two States and issue necessary orders at the earliest,” the joint statement said.

Senior officials said that the amicable resolution of distribution of staff between the two States had also eased the process for giving promotions to eligible officers, a demand which had been pending for few years. “The amicable resolution of the issue will relieve the eligible employees who are eagerly waiting for promotions for quite some time,” a senior official said. The more than 10-acre premises on which the training centre is located is already in possession of the Telangana government.