Aparna Garg is new head of Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management

April 12, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aparna Garg, IRAS (Indian Railways Accounts Service) officer of 1987 batch, on Friday assumed the charge of Director-General of Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM).

She is a Chevening Fellow and has done her advanced masters in transport economics from the University of Leads, the U.K., got trained in Bocconi School of Management in Milan, INSEAD in Singapore and Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Ms. Aparna Garg had worked as principal financial advisor at Rail Wheel Factory in Bengaluru, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysore and in various other capacities over 35 years of service, according to a press release.