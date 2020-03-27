AP, TS power utilities told to pay salaries to relieved staff from April 1

In a relief to 1,239 employees relieved by the power utilities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the final and supplementary reports of the Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari Committee, the One-Man Committee appointed by the Supreme Court, has issued directions to the utilities in the two States to pay regular monthly salary to the allocated employees from April 1.

In the directions mailed to the managements of four power utilities each in the two Telugu States on Thursday, Justice Dharmadhikari stated from Jabalpur that 655 employees relieved by the power utilities of Telangana following the final report of the committee issued on December 26 last year and 584 employees relieved by the utilities of AP were awaiting joining duties and awaiting postings in the entities allocated by the committee. As they have not been allowed to join duties by any of the power utilities in the two States, they were facing uncertainty and deprived of their salary.

Justice Dharmadhikari stated he was issuing the directions following a large number of representations received from the relieved employees and other officials concerned on email, in WhatsApp and over telephone raising concern over their fate since they were not being allowed to join duties by the allocated utilities. He further clarified that the committee would take up other outstanding issues in respect of allocation and arrears of salary once the restrictions imposed by the Central and State governments over the outbreak of coronavirus were lifted and the normal life was restored.

It is learnt that the One-Man Committee has issued the fresh directions as an email to the managements of all the eight power utilities of AP and Telangana and a signed document would be sent after the regular communication services were restored.