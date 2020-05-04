AP police reject Telangana State travel passes

Extreme situations of stranded people continued at the inter-State border here at Wadapally in the district on Monday, as Andhra Pradesh police denied entry to its returning migrant population.

Nearly 300 persons, including those belonging to other States, waited at the check post for hours, after which they were diverted to other routes.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, along with Miryalaguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao, reviewed the situation and spoke to top officials on the other side, but it did not yield results. “The problem is that AP police do not have instructions, and they are not accepting the passes. We convinced most of the waiting groups to take other routes,” Mr. Ranganath said.

However, about 70 people stayed back at the check post hoping for entry relaxation. The numbers increased by night. Local police along with legislator Mr. Bhaskar Rao arranged water, lunch and biscuit packets for the migrant groups.

Protest for pending dues

Meanwhile, about 15 km away, a large group of workers employed at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Damaracherla, staged protests, demanding clearance of pending salaries.

Of the 2,200 workers employed at the project, about 1,800 are from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

SP Ranganath held talks with labour contractors of the protesting groups and, following ministerial guidelines, said that transport facility would be arranged for those willing to return to their native places. Police pacified the workers for the day and told them that their salary grievances would have to be resolved at a higher level.