AP, Haryana Governors, CM Jagan mourn Rosaiah’s demise

File picture of former Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday around 8 a.m. in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the passing away of former Tamil Nadu Governor and united AP former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah.

Mr. Harichandan conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. “I pray for peace to the soul of the departed leader,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Telugu States lost a great leader, who served the people as a CM, Finance Minister and Minister through his decades' long political career.

In a statement, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya expressed sadness over the demise of Mr. Rosaiah. He successfully held different portfolios and the country has lost a good leader, Mr. Dattatreya said.

As Governor, Chief Minister and Minister, Mr. Rosaiah, extended good services to the people, said Mr. Dattatreya and recalled his association with him. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.


