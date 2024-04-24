GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anurag Thakur to attend filing of papers today in Hyderabad

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh and other senior leaders are also expected to attend on Wednesday.

April 24, 2024 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Anurag Singh Thakur

Anurag Singh Thakur | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be present during the filing of nomination papers of Hyderabad BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha and also for the public meeting to be held at Gowliguda.

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh and other senior leaders are also expected to attend on Wednesday. Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, along with Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, will participate in the roadshow and filing of nomination papers of party’s Adilabad candidate also on the same day.

