‘Anti-drug committees’ at schools to tackle the menace with a firm stand

March 04, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Principal Secretary, Education Department, Burra Venkatesham said the proposed Anti-Drug Committees in every school to check the abuse of narcotic substances at the school level will be implemented strictly once formed.

The committees would comprise teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, counsellors, and students, who would be encouraged to be peer police among themselves. Modalities of the programme and several concerns around it are being examined.

“We will come up with a different and a positive name that doesn’t contain the word ‘drug’, which would invoke any unnecessary ideas. Only the committee’s name would be different, the intended actions and results will remain unchanged,” Mr. Venkatesham said.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative for a drug-free Hyderabad, at the Integrated Command & Control Centre here on Sunday, Mr. Venkatesham said the committees would have a bearing on the school’s overall performance too.

“Serious action would be taken against schools that do not form the committees or that do not take the initiative seriously. It will surely impact your school’s recognition and the renewal processes,” he cautioned, while stressing that making Hyderabad a drug-free city was the top priority.

Mr. Venkatesham said the Education department, while checking drug abuse as a priority, also considers social behaviour of students and safety of girl children crucial. The department would meet school managements and all stakeholders every quarter to assess and discuss related processes.

Commissioner and Director of School Education A. Sridevasena observed that many schools are being apprehensive about an initiative such as ‘anti-drug committees’ in schools.

“Some are concerned about their reputation or the trauma the child would undergo if reported, but we assure you that neither the school’s name nor the child’s name will be revealed when we get to the root of the issue,” she assured. The combat against drug menace shouldn’t be a taboo, but a job to be done, Ms. Sridevasena said.