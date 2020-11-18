Anti-BJP platform to be launched from Telangana: KCR

Meeting of anti-BJP forces in December 2nd week

An anti-BJP platform will take off with Telangana as the base and a meeting of several national leaders and heads of various political parties opposed to the BJP is likely to be held in the second week of December.

Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao indicated this at the TRS Parliamentarya and Legislature party meeting here on Wednesday and also told the MPs, MLAs, MLCs who were present that the national leaders were looking at him to take the initiative for taking on the BJP.

Heads of political parties including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Kumaraswamy, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Prakash Singh Badal, Naveen Patnik and Stalin are likely to join the meeting to discuss and prepare an anti-BJP platform. The Congress which is expected to take on the BJP has failed misreably and the onus now lies on other parties. The TRS will take the lead in this.

Mr.Rao apparently was very harsh while criticising the policies of the BJP government at the Centre and accused it of mismanaging the economy and with its policies, it is destroying the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). If the BJP government continues, country’s economy will be damaged further and it may figure much below even small countries. He also charged the BJP with focusing on creating communal tensions in the country for political gains.

He said the BJP has done tremendous damage to the farmers and the working class and several institutions in the country are on the verge of collapse because of its misgovernance.

The Chief Minister said the TRS will win more than 100 seats in the GHMC elections and all the surveys have also indicated the same. He asked the MPs, MLAs given charge of various divisions to immediately start campaigning and counter the allegations of the BJP. He asked them to take along the central government employees of India railways and LIC to propagate the damage done by the BJP. He said Congress will not be a player in the elections.