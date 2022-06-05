Another 16-year-old girl allegedly raped 

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person she met while waiting at a bus stop near Charminar on Monday, Kalapathar police reported on Sunday.

The issue came to light after the minor girl complained of stomach pain on Sunday afternoon and opened up about the incident to her mother.

According to a release by police, the girl used to work at a cloth store near Charminar. After work on Monday, she was at the bus stop waiting to get home. Around the same time, a young man approached her and struck up a conversation. And as it got late, about 11.30 p.m. then, the man convinced her and took her to his house at Langer House, and raped her.

Afraid of being scolded for getting late, the girl even lied to her parents that she would sleep at her friend’s house. The next day, on May 31, the man dropped her off at the store during the opening hours, gave his phone number and left, the release said.

Police traced the accused to Moghal nagar ring road at Langer House and identified him as Mohd. Sufiyan, 21, an event worker. He was booked for kidnapping, rape and related provisions under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.