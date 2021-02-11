Telangana

Another 157 COVID cases reported in TS

Telangana recorded 157 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,95,988. While 29,666 people were examined, results of 727 were awaited. One more patient died.

The new 157 cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 10 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jangaon.

So far, 81,84,013 people were put through tests. Of the total cases, 1,797 were active while 2,92,578 have recovered.

