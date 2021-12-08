Telangana

ANM carrying COVID vaccines killed in accident

An Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), who was carrying COVID-19 vaccines to a health centre on a two-wheeler, died in a road accident in Narayanpet on Wednesday morning. A lorry rammed the bike of M. Varalakshmi, aged 42, killing her instantly.

Expressing condolences over her death, Health Minister T. Harish Rao assured insurance of ₹50 lakh from the government. A contractual job to an eligible family member was also promised. The State government bore the expenses for her funeral.

District health officials said Varalakshmi picked up the consignment of vaccines from a Primary Health Centre and was on the way to a sub-centre in Kholpur. Narayanpet District Medical and Health Officer Ram Manohar Rao said she died on the spot.

Sources said the tragic accident prompted other ANMs to stage protests over the mounting pressure to administer vaccines to the people, work for which starts early in the morning and stretches into the evening.


