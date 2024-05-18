An hour’s rain floods the city, creates mayhem

Heavy downpour towards the evening has resulted in widespread flooding in various quarters of the city on Saturday. Starting on the western parts after 3 p.m., a legion of cumulonimbus clouds spread across and pounded the city relentlessly for more than an hour.

The automatic weather station at Lingampally MMTS recorded the highest rainfall at nearly 7 centimetres, followed by Chandanagar at 6 cm and South Hastinapuram at 5.7 cm. Nacharam, Prashanth Nagar, Ramantapur, Ramachandrapuram, BHEL, Rock Town, and Alkapuri colonies recorded more than 4cm rainfall.

Social media platforms were awash with photographs and videos of flooding in various localities. The entire stretch starting from Old Malakpet up to Vanasthalipuram experienced inundation at various points. Vehicles had to navigate through deep water and pedestrians struggled to find a foothold.

The Lingampally underpass experienced heavy flooding. The infrastructural solutions provided against flooding in the eastern part of the city proved to be insufficient as the flood prone areas were again besieged by water.

Ayyappa Colony in Nagole — chronic flooding point — experienced inundation yet again with flood water entering homes. Similar situation prevailed in Narayan Puri colony which is downstream of the Saroornagar lake. The national highway at Chintalkunta was waist deep in water with cars and two wheelers floating around. Heavy waterlogging was experienced near Sagar Ring Road. Road expansion works at Hayatnagar resulted in traffic moving at snail’s pace. Fallen trees and tree branches blocked vehicle movement at several locations.

The disaster response force under the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 37 complaints, of which 16 pertained to tree falls and 21 pertained to water stagnation.