Amit Shah to hoist tricolouor on September in Hyderabad

Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hoist the national flag, review the parade by the para-military forces, witness cultural performances and address the public at the Parade Grounds to kick off the year-long celebrations of the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ here on September 17 (next Saturday).

Top party sources said on Wednesday that the Minister will be coming for a one-day visit and although a few other programmes have been discussed by the leaders at a meeting of national general secretary Tarun Chugh, TS party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior leaders recently, as of now only the main programme is on.

The Home Minister is expected to arrive by a special flight at the Begumpet airport and straightaway drive to the meeting venue. Post the meeting, he is likely to meet senior leaders of the region for a brainstorming session on the political scenario reviewing the ongoing programmes of the local leadership and firming up plans for the forthcoming ones.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai are expected to attend whereas there is no confirmation if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has also been invited by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for the programme, will participate, the party sources added.