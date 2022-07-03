Amit Shah dares KCR to go for polls anytime

BJP leaders say people made up mind to install BJP in Telangana

BJP leaders say people made up mind to install BJP in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dared the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership to go for Assembly elections any time and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is game for it with a vow to form the next government in Telangana.

Speaking at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ public meeting organised here on Sunday to mark the conclusion of the two-day national executive of the party, he said it was not Prime Minister Narendra Modi who owed answers to the TRS government but it was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who needed to answer the people of Telangana on several poll promises, including providing jobs to the youth. “It means only employment to his (KCR’s) son and not for other youth in the State. He wants to make his son Chief Minister and has no concern, whatsoever, for the unemployed youth,” he remarked.

Mr. Shah alleged that the Congress had divided combined Andhra Pradesh with unending disputes between the two successor States. The BJP government at the Centre had created three new States in the past — Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh — but no bad blood had remained among anybody. Accusing the TRS of giving the State’s steering to Mr. Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM) and only because of fear of hurting the latter KCR was also not celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day, which he used to speak time and again before becoming the Chief Minister.

National president of BJP J. P. Nadda said the huge response of people, particularly the youth, to the BJP public meeting was a clear indication that the time was up for the TRS government and it was time to install a BJP government in Telangana. Alleging that the TRS government was mired in large-scale corruption he said Kaleshwaram project had become an ATM (automated teller machine) to KCR as the project cost was escalated from ₹32,000 crore to ₹1.32 lakh crore.

Accusing KCR of forcing Telangana people into a debt burden of ₹4 lakh crore so far, Mr. Nadda said that KCR’s car (election symbol of the TRS) was full with his son, daughter and two nephews and there was no place for others in it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also spoke and alleged that the TRS government in the State was not implementing the Central government schemes properly and the time was up for the government that was run from a farmhouse.