Ambulance, with life support, allotted to HC dispensary

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday examined the ambulance with life support system, allotted by the State government to the medical dispensary on the premises of the HC.

The ambulance, which can be used as mini Intensive Care Unit in emergency situations, was provided at the initiative of the CJ following a representation of the lawyers in the backdrop of the demise of a practising advocate on HC premises. Lawyer K. Goverdhan Reddy was interacting with other advocates near 14th court building when he suddenly developed complications and collapsed on the floor around 1.10 p.m. last Thursday.

Telangana HC Bar Association president Raghunath Verose said that Mr. Reddy had to be physically shifted to the dispensary and from there to the hospital physically by the lawyers in the absence of basic medical tools like stretcher and wheelchair. Lawyer Chikkudu Prabhakar and others wrote, urging that the request be treated as PIL petition.

“This ambulance is equipped with ventilator, oxygen cylinder, defibrillator, multichannel monitor along with life saving drugs to meet emergency situations. This would be helpful to all the advocates,” Mr. Raghunath said. It would be positioned at the dispensary with an emergency management technician.