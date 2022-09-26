All IITs to come together for mega R&D fair on Oct. 14, 15

‘IInvenTiv’ is being organised to commemorate 75 years of independence

For the first time, all the 23 Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) of the country will come together for a mega research and development (R&D) fair to be held at IIT-Delhi on October 14 and 15. The inaugural session will be attended by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.

Named IInvenTiv, the event is aimed at creating holistic awareness around the research and innovation work being carried out by the IITs and seeking collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry, and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots level.

The fair is being organised to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It will showcase projects in diverse areas covering climate change, sustainability, smart city architecture, rural agriculture, affordable healthcare and drone technology.

The event would also host administrators and students from institutions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for them to have a closer glimpse of the R&D ecosystem of IITs and, in turn, inculcate similar innovation-driven outlook towards developing projects of national interest. It would facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the requirements at the grassroots level in key areas such as agriculture, rural development, sanitation, resource management and would engage them to develop innovations that make a positive impact on a larger section of society.

“As India is taking strides to scale new heights in research and innovations, the IITs are at the forefront supporting the nation in attaining self-reliance across sectors. IInvenTiv aims to bring focus to key innovations from all the 23 IITs so that awareness regarding R&D increases. This would help develop more affordable technologies for the benefit of all. We are expecting active participation from industry, academic and R&D institutions, as well as government to seek more collaborative and multidisciplinary avenues,” said Pawan Goenka, chairman of Board of Governors, IIT-Madras, and head of the steering committee for the fair.

“The IITs have been consistently contributing towards nation-building. In today’s time, when multi-disciplinary research leading to cutting edge innovations are taking centre stage, it is important that R&D done at the IITs is exhibited and presented to the industry and policy makers for meaningful outcomes that benefit the society,” said B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, chairman of Board of Governors, IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Roorkee who has been assigned to look after the event.