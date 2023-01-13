HamberMenu
Aleida Guevara and her daughter to be felicitated in Hyderabad

Daughter and granddaughter of Che Guevara are currently on India tour

January 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Dr. Aleida Guevara, daughter of Che Guevara.

File photo of Dr. Aleida Guevara, daughter of Che Guevara. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Aleida Guevara, daughter of major Communist figure in Cuban revolution Che Guevara, and her daughter Estefania Guevara who are in their India tour will be felicitated at an all-party function in Hyderabad on January 22.

A preparatory meeting for the felicitation at Ravindra Bharathi was held at the CPI State headquarters which was attended by D. G. Narasimha Rao (CPI-M), Mallu Ravi (Congress), Sripati Satish and Ananta Reddy (TDP), K. Goverdhan (CPI-ML New Democracy), Hanmesh (CPI-ML Praja Pantha), Vanam Sudhakar (Marxist Communist Party-U) and Rajesh (CPI-Liberation). The meeting decided to give the Guevaras a rousing welcome on arrival at the airport in the city.

Speakers lauded the role of Cuba in showing its human face and international cooperation by extending medical aid to 69 countries during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. They demanded lifting of sanctions against Cuba by all countries across the world. They also lauded the Cuban model of opposition to fascist regime jointly perpetrated by communal and corporate forces.

