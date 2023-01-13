Aleida Guevara and her daughter to be felicitated in Hyderabad

January 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

Aleida Guevara, daughter of major Communist figure in Cuban revolution Che Guevara, and her daughter Estefania Guevara who are in their India tour will be felicitated at an all-party function in Hyderabad on January 22.

A preparatory meeting for the felicitation at Ravindra Bharathi was held at the CPI State headquarters which was attended by D. G. Narasimha Rao (CPI-M), Mallu Ravi (Congress), Sripati Satish and Ananta Reddy (TDP), K. Goverdhan (CPI-ML New Democracy), Hanmesh (CPI-ML Praja Pantha), Vanam Sudhakar (Marxist Communist Party-U) and Rajesh (CPI-Liberation). The meeting decided to give the Guevaras a rousing welcome on arrival at the airport in the city.

Speakers lauded the role of Cuba in showing its human face and international cooperation by extending medical aid to 69 countries during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. They demanded lifting of sanctions against Cuba by all countries across the world. They also lauded the Cuban model of opposition to fascist regime jointly perpetrated by communal and corporate forces.