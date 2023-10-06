Akbaruddin Owaisi challenges Revanth Reddy to reject RSS links

October 06, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi challenged Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to denounce his links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Bhagyalaxmi Temple near Charminar.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in collusion with the RSS, had propped up Mr. Reddy as State Congress chief and as Chief Ministerial candidate in the State.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at the inauguration of the sprawling Fatima Owaisi KG to PG Educational Campus on Thursday.

“Come to the Bhagyalaxmi Temple at Charminar, and say that you were not a member of RSS. Affirm that you are ashamed of being from the RSS, and affirm that you are the enemy of the RSS, and say that you reject Savarkar. That will be it,” Mr Owaisi said.

The AIMIM legislator representing the Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency launched a verbal assault on the Congress and its leadership, days after party president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, criticised Rahul Gandhi and dared him to contest from Hyderabad.

The Chandrayangutta legislator continued his criticism of the Congress by implying that the Congress, BJP and the RSS were in collusion.

“Revanth Reddy is from the RSS. And today, the weakened BJP understood that it will not be successful in Telangana. They understood that an RSS person should be made the Congress chief. They made a pact. In the meanwhile, RSS and the VHP would work, and make the RSS man the Chief Minister (of Telangana),” Mr. Owaisi claimed, even as he sought to know what Mr Gandhi, who speaks of Mohabbat ki Dukaan, was unable to see Mr. Reddy’s RSS connection.

Stung by Mr. Reddy’s recent claims of the Owaisi family having roots in Maharashtra, Mr. Owaisi launched an attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and sought to know where his mother Sonia Gandhi was born. Mr. Owaisi said that he was born in India, as was his father, grandparents, and great grandparents. “I want to ask you again, Rahul Gandhi sahab, where was your mother born?” he asked.

Much like the Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, his younger brother alleged that the Congress had given the country several riots, and laid the blame of the Babri Masjid demolition on the shoulders of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He said that the Congress was mohabbat ki dukaan, nafrat ki dukaan, as well as khamoshi ki dukaan.