AICC recognised Telangana as a model governance State: Revanth

March 30, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said the biggest compliment for the State government’s performance was its recognition as a model governance in the country by the national leadership.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Pradesh Executive Committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday evening. He said the party aimed at winning 14 Parliament seats in the State and people were impressed with the promises fulfilled in such a short time.

On any grievances regarding Lok Sabha ticket allocation, he said the committee consisting of Jana Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Sampath Kumar will look into them.

The leaders were advised to give suggestions to the Manifesto Committee headed by Sridhar Babu. He wanted the party to spread the five guarantees to be given by the Congress for the entire nation to nook and corner of the State. Campaign activity should immediately pick up with the appointment of Assembly and Parliament Constituency in-charges.

The meeting also discussed the strategy to make the April 6 national meeting in Hyderabad a huge success. The meeting passed a resolution congratulating the Rajya Sabha members, MLCs, advisers and those who got positions in nominated posts.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that there was a feel-good factor about the government among the people and this positive response should be used to deliver good results.

Bhatti ridicules KTR

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Vikaramarka said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that never cared to pay compensation to farmers losing crops due to drought or unseasonal rains was now demanding compensation. “It is good to see people who have not entered into an agriculture field in the last 10 years going there now,” he said referring KTR’s recent visit to farms.

The Deputy Chief Minister blamed the previous BRS government for the drought-like situation as it never saved water in the projects. There were no inflows into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar due to poor rains last year and yet the BRS government made no efforts to save water, he alleged.

Irrigation water under Nagarjuna Sagar and other projects was not given for the first crop also. Now, the BRS wanted the Congress to give water to the second crop, he said. He said Rythu Bandhu was extended to 92% of the farmers as of March 29.