AICC appoints new secretaries for TS unit
Two new secretaries have been appointed in-charges for Telangana Congress relieving present secretary Shreenivasan Krishnan from his responsibility.
Mr. Nadeem Javed and Mr. Rohit Chaudhary have been appointed secretaries for Telangana by the All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi. Similarly, Usha Naidu has been appointed for Gujarat and Neelanshu Chaturvedi for Uttar Pradesh units.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.