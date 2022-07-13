AICC appoints new secretaries for TS unit  

Two new secretaries have been appointed in-charges for Telangana Congress relieving present secretary Shreenivasan Krishnan from his responsibility.

Mr. Nadeem Javed and Mr. Rohit Chaudhary have been appointed secretaries for Telangana by the All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi. Similarly, Usha Naidu has been appointed for Gujarat and Neelanshu Chaturvedi for Uttar Pradesh units.