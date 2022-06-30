Ahead of BJP meet, TRS poaches on corporators

4 GHMC corporators, Tandur ULB BJP floor Leader join TRS

In a blow to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of its two-day national executive meeting commencing here on July 2, four of its corporators in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and two its councillors including floor Leader in Tandur Municipal Council switched loyalties to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of its working president K.T. Rama Rao here on Thursday.

It was after BJP’s big win in the GHMC elections, although it has failed to bag the civic body, that the party has intensified its efforts to spread its presence across the State with wins first in Dubbak and later in Huzurabad constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special meeting with the BJP corporators of GHMC recently.

The BJP’s GHMC corportors who joined TRS include Banoth Sujatha Naik (Hasthinapuram), Archana Prakash (Rajendranagar), D. Venkatesh (Jubilee Hills) and C. Sunitha Prakash Goud (Adikmet). Besides, BJP’s floor Leader in Tandur Municipal Council Sindhuja Goud and councillor Asif joined TRS in the presence of Mr. Rama Rao.

Mr. Rama Rao welcomed them into TRS by welcoming them with party scarves. Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, legislators M. Gopinath, D. Nagender, P. Rohith Reddy and D. Sudhir Reddy and others were present on the occasion.