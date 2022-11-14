Agricultural university organising Kisan Mela on Nov. 15, 17, 24

November 14, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is organising ‘Kisan Mela’ in Warangal, Jagitial and Palem on November 15, 17 and 24, respectively, for sharing/updating information on new crop varieties and crop management methods with farmers.

According to Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar, the Kisan Melas would include field visits, technology demonstration, interaction with crop scientists and panel discussions on the experience of high-density cotton cultivation, management methods in cotton during flowering and bulb formation stage, management methods for irrigated dry crops alternative to paddy in Rabi/Yasangi, methods for value addition and marketing of various crops and others.