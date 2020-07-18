Telangana

Agitated villagers tie up power officials

Medak, Telangana,18/07/2020: The power department officials who were tied up to a pillar at Muslapur village in Alladurg mandal of Medak district on Saturday in District. Photo: Mohd Arif / The Hindu (Stringer)

Medak, Telangana,18/07/2020: The power department officials who were tied up to a pillar at Muslapur village in Alladurg mandal of Medak district on Saturday in District. Photo: Mohd Arif / The Hindu (Stringer)   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

In a shocking incident, villagers of Muslapur in Alladurg mandal on Saturday tied up electricity department officials to a pole when the latter came there to collect money, demanding a solution to power related issues in the village.

According to sources, the incident took place when lineman Navaz and bill collectors Esaiah and Rav came to the village. Alleging that due to erratic power supply, valuable gadgets like fridge and TV were getting damaged, they took this action.

The villagers demanded the appointment of a helper to address their problems. Later, when police and power department officials intervened and promised to offer a permanent solution, the villagers released the officials.

