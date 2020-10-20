After T.N., Delhi announces financial assistance to Telangana for flood relief

After E. Palaniswami of Tamil Nadu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ₹15 crore financial assistance to the Telangana government for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in the rain/flood affected areas in the State.
Telangana saw unprecedented rainfall in the State’s capital and certain districts, resulting in loss of property and life.
Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts.”
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao thanked Mr. Kejriwal on behalf of the people of the State for the financial assistance. Mr. Rao spoke to Mr. Kejriwal over phone and thanked him for the generous help.
Mr. Rao thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami over phone for extending financial and material help to the rain-affected State.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath