After going live, Telangana’s online RTI portal is ‘temporarily unavailable’

August 26, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hours after The Hindureported that Telangana’s own online Right to Information filing portal was live, its administrators discouraged its use on grounds that essential training for staff was underway.

“The RTI website is temporarily unavailable due to essential training activities for Public Information Officers, Appellate Authorities, and new Public Authorities’ registration process,” a message on the portal www.rti.telangana.gov.in reads.

Further, users were requested to refrain from using portal to file applications whist the training programme was underway. “Your cooperation is appreciated, and traditional application methods are recommended. Online services will resume after training. Thank you for your understanding and engagement in improving the RTI experience,” the message further reads.

An online RTI filing portal was a long-standing demand of several citizens and RTI activists with many welcoming the website going live.

While staff, both from the Information Technology Department and Telangana State Information Commission, stating that they were unaware of the development, it is unclear as to when the website is likely to be available to users to file RTI requests and receive responses.