Aeronautical Society of India AGM tomorrow

The Aeronautical Society of India’s (AeSI) 71st and 72nd annual general meeting and national conference on ‘Evolving ecosystem in aerospace: Challenges and opportunities for Aatmairbhar Bharat’ will be held at Hotel Taj Deccan here on November 5 & 6 (Friday and Saturday).

Organised by The AeSI, Hyderabad and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the two-day event will have the welcome address by scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and president-elect AeSI G. Satheesh Reddy, followed by presidential address by former ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar followed by another address by the current ISRO chairman S.Somanth and Dr A P J Abdul Kalam memorial lecture by National Aerospace Laboratories director Abhay A. Pashilkar on Friday evening.

Second day sessions will have Prof Satish Dhawan memorial lecture by Indian Institute of Science’s Prof. G. Jagadeesh, sessions on innovations, digital adaptation, ecosystems, government initiatives, etc., for aerospace, where Air Force Academy (AFA) Commandant Air Marshal B. Chandrasekhar, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) director Jitendra J. Jhadav, Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana, IIT-Hyderabad director B.S.Murthy and others will be addressing the invited delegates for the meeting, said a press release.