Administration to pass award for 84 acres at Gudatipally

Farmers reluctant to sign consent agreement

In a move to close the land acquisition process for Gouravelli reservoir in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet, the district administration is preparing to pass award for the farmers of about 84 acres under the reservoir.

Farmers of the lands are reluctant to sell lands to government under consent agreement and demanded the authorities pay compensation as per Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act - 2013 (LA ACT- 2013). They have even approached the High Court in this regard even when Government came forward to offer ₹15 lakh per acre under consent agreement.

The government has initially proposed the project with 1.42 tmcft with a proposed land acquisition of 1814.33 acres which was completed in 2011.

Later, after the separate state was formed in 2014 and the government proposed redesigning of irrigation projects, the government has decided to enhance the project capacity from the existing 1.42 tmcft to 8.23 tmcft for which another 2,055.17 acres was required. Out of this, 1,971.1 acres was already acquired by the government by paying a compensation of ₹159.96 crore by offering ₹6.95 lakh per acre.

To woo the farmers, the government has increased the compensation amount to ₹15 lakh per acre but farmers stuck to their guns and did not come forward. Officials claim that this is highest ever amount offered by the government anywhere in the State.

As acquiring remaining 84 acres become crucial to complete the projects, the officials have started award enquiry with the farmers owning 84 acres and held discussion with them. The award enquiry process was commenced on June 20 and completed on June 24 in which 25 pattadars out of total 53 pattadars attended and expresses their objections. Another six pattadars did not attend but filed their objection petitions.

“We are going to pass award under Section 30 of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act -2013 in next week. They may get about ₹ 6 lakh around per acre as market value as per register is ₹1.57 lakh per acre as on 1.6.2021, Publication of Notification date,” M. Jayachandra Reddy, RDO, Husnabhad, informed T he Hindu.