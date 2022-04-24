Administration getting ready to allot plots

All the eligible oustees of Mallannasagar to get sites

Finally, the district administration of Siddipet is getting ready to allot house sites to those eligible oustees of Mallannasagar and close the issue within two weeks.

During the land acquisition for the Mallannasagar, the 50 tmcft capacity balancing reservoir as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) from 14 habitations spread under eight revenue villages in both Toguta and Kondapaka mandals, the officials had given two options to oustees.

The first one is accepting a constructed house in 125 yards out of the total 250 yards site allocated to them in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel or getting the 250 yards site allocated by the government and ₹5.04 lakh for the construction of house in lieu of a constructed house on par with other oustees.

Many of the oustees were allotted house sites and some of them already started constructing and construction of some houses was completed.

About 4,500 families counting for about 7,000 people were rehabilitated with the construction of Mallannasagar in both the Kondapaka and Toguta mandals.

Some people from these villages are still claiming that part of compensations is still pending and houses and sites allotment was not completed. But officials had clarified that there was no pending of allotment of houses and handing over of house sites was completed except at Etigaddakishtapur.

“No houses is balance to provide as we already provided houses in all the villages as per their option - Pallepahad-522, Vemulghat-476, Laxmapur-165 and Etigaddakishtapur-408. In remaining villages of Rampur and Brahamana Banjarpally no option was given for houses. They have opted for only plots. Regarding plots we have distributed plots so far Vemulaghat-720, Pallepahad-262, Brahman Banjarpally-292, Rampur 254, Laxmapur-173. Only at Etigaddakishtapur 734 plots are pending for distribution,” Mr K. Anatha Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Siddipet, told The Hindu.

He said that as some issues are cropping up at Etigaddakishtapur house site allotment, Collector has been looking at the issue and would sort it out in a couple of weeks with allotment of sites in draw if necessary.

The allotment of houses and house sites was entrusted to sarpanches to coordinate with village and caste elders to decide which caste should be allotted at which place to maintain peaceful atmosphere as existed in the previous villages, the official added.

It was reported that in some cases the locally elected public representatives took undue advantage and created some problems.