Adivasi girl from remote village bags IIT seat

Relatives running from pillar to post for financial help

Hailing from a poor Adivasi family, Karam Srilatha of the remote Mamidigudem village in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency, secured a seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-BHU, Varanasi, by excelling in JEE (Advanced)-2021, against all odds.

However, her ambitious plan to join the prestigious IIT appears to have struck a stumbling block due to abject poverty.

Srilatha completed her Intermediate course at the State-run residential college in Kalwakurthy of Nagarkurnool district and got a seat in B. Tech (Ceramic Engineering) at IIT-BHU in Varanasi based on her 919 rank in the JEE (Advanced)-2021, sources said.

The talented tribal girl is on the verge of losing the lifetime opportunity to pursue higher studies in IIT due to the poor financial condition of her parents, both farm labourers, sources added.

The relatives of the girl are running from pillar to post to secure financial help for the tribal girl to enable her to join the Varanasi-based IIT and to bring laurels to their interior tribal village.