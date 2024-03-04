GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adilabad MP Bapu Rao hints at contesting elections despite denial of ticket from party

March 04, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Soyam Bapu Rao

Soyam Bapu Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

Accusing some party leaders from Telangana of attempting to influence the BJP high command against declaring him as the party candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Adilabad constituency, sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao has hinted that he might contest the upcoming elections despite being denied a ticket in the second list.

Expressing his displeasure over the omission of his name in the first list of BJP candidates selected for the Lok Sabha polls from Telangana, he said, “Some prominent leaders are obstructing my growth as they believe that I would be given a ministerial berth if re-elected from the Adilabad constituency. But I am not depending on anyone. I will make my own decision if denied the ticket. However, I have faith in the leadership that they would announce my candidature in the second list,” he told the media in Adilabad on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP announced the names of nine candidates to contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana on Saturday. The party leadership has renominated three of the four sitting MPs — G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Bandi Sanjay (Karimnagar), and Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad), but has kept the candidature of Adilabad pending.

