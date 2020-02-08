Telangana

Adilabad experiencing unusual weather

Day temperatures still five degrees lower than normal

ADILABAD: Cloudy weather at the this time of the year is an unusual phenomenon for Adilabad district, the kind which was not seen in decades. The normal day temperatures, which at this time in February usually touch the maximum of 30 degree Celsius mark, remained below 25 degree C.

Winds of climate change

According to the Coordinator of the District Agriculture Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre, D. Mohan Das, winds with a speed of six to seven km per hour are sweeping the area from the North-East. “There are also intermittent spells of rains at places,” he added.

Threat to standing crops

Dr. Mohan Das said the weather conditions could damage crops which are at harvesting stage. “For example, wheat and bengal gram could suffer damage,” he pointed out.

“Adilabad being the entrance to the Deccan Plateau, is the first to experience any vicissitudes in climate coming down from the North. We therefore have extreme hot and cold weather here,” the Agronomist added.

