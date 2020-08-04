Achieve 100% property tax collection: Addl. Collector

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Rahul Sharma instructed municipal commissioners in the district to intensify property tax collection, and other regularisation works, to generate revenue for the municipal bodies.

Taxes on property, open lands, building permissions, advertisements and regularization of tap connections based on utility and sanction, must be done. He asked officials to conduct water and energy audit across the municipalities.

Mr. Sharma also instructed the officials to conduct capacity building for private septic tank cleaners on efficient sewage disposal at respective faecal sludge treatment plants.

Deadline for construction of public toilets, as planned under Pattana Pragathi programme, at main junctions in the towns is August 15, he reminded the officials.