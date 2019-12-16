ACB traps deputy tahsildar

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) have caught a deputy tahsildar (naib tahsildar) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 75,000 from a person for doing official favour at the RDO office in Huzurabad town on Monday.

Reports reaching here said that naib tahsildar S. Sandeep Kumar had demanded a bribe of ₹ 2 lakh from a complainant A. Joji Reddy and others for the issuance of Nala conversion certificate of a land in Shankarpatnam mandal. The complaint held consultations with Sandeep Kumar and agreed to give ₹ 75,000 bribe. On Monday, the ACB officials caught Sandeep red-handed for accepting the bribe amount. He was arrested and produced before the ACB court.