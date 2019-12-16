ACB traps deputy tahsildar

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) have caught a deputy tahsildar (naib tahsildar) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 75,000 from a person for doing official favour at the RDO office in Huzurabad town on Monday.
Reports reaching here said that naib tahsildar S. Sandeep Kumar had demanded a bribe of ₹ 2 lakh from a complainant A. Joji Reddy and others for the issuance of Nala conversion certificate of a land in Shankarpatnam mandal. The complaint held consultations with Sandeep Kumar and agreed to give ₹ 75,000 bribe. On Monday, the ACB officials caught Sandeep red-handed for accepting the bribe amount. He was arrested and produced before the ACB court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.