Telangana

AC repair course for unemployed by SBI RSETI

State Bank of India’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Nalgonda is offering a 30-day free residential course on air-conditioner repairing and service.

Candidates aged between 19 and 45, hailing from undivided Nalgonda and who have passed the Secondary School Certificate examination are eligible to apply by December 23. The free course covers food and accommodation for selected candidates.

More details can be had at 9701009265.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 7:31:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ac-repair-course-for-unemployed-by-sbi-rseti/article33373539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY