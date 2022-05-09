‘Aarogyasri services at govt. hospitals soon’

Director of Public Health holds review meeting in Sangareddy, visits PHCs

The government has been according top priority to public health and as part of that, State-run hospitals are being improved, said director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Monday. He was at Sangareddy district headquarters where held a review meeting with officials. Earlier in the day, he visited the primary health centres (PHC) at Banur, Ramachandrapuram and Kandi mandal headquarters.

“Shortly, we are going to introduce Aarogyasri services in government hospitals. Doctors must be prepared to extend these services to create confidence among the public that they can get the best services here,” said Dr. Srinivasa Rao while addressing the review meeting. He added that the doctors and staff must be on duty from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days.

Informing that a notification would be issued in the next two weeks for recruitment of doctors on contract and outsourcing basis, he asked qualified persons to send in applications.

Further, he ruled out a fourth wave of COVID-19 in Telangana, stating that everything is under control. He also advised people to take the second dose and precaution dose of vaccination against coronavirus.