AAP will bring Kejriwal model to Telangana: Somnath Bharti

‘People are tired of fronts that lack sincerity’

After its historic victory in Punjab elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set its eyes on Telangana. The AAM hoped to bring the Kejriwal model of governance to Telangana that is steeped in corruption, and the party will take up a padayatra from April 14 in its efforts to position itself as the real alternative in the state, AAP legislator and Telangana incharge Somnath Bharti said.

Though he has not said it in as many words, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate the padayatra. The party will touch every household in Telangana and expressed the confidence that people will back it given its performance it New Delhi.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Bharti said AAP’s victory in Punjab proved that people were willing to give a go by to the religious and caste-based politics if a genuine alternative model of governance was offered. “We will offer that in Telangana where the dreams of the separate state were ignored given the deep-rooted corruption,” he argued.

On the proposed front of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the BJP, he said people were tired of such political fronts that lacked sincerity and a model of good governance. There was no proposal from anyone for AAP to join such a front.

The Delhi legislator said the only real alternative to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the country was Mr. Arvind Kejriwal. “Everyone asks who is there to replace Modi. Mr. Rahul Gandhi has failed to be the expected alternative but now the country was confident that Mr. Kejriwal was the only option given his developmental politics. He said the BJP has destroyed all the institutions in the country that earlier governments had respected or feared to touch.

Mr. Bharti also took a dig at the AIMIM chief Asadduin Owaisi terming him the big ‘B’ team of the BJP. He evokes anti-Hindu feelings to consolidate the Muslim vote in order to help the BJP. “I believe he has not visited Hyderabad after the UP election results.”

AAP Telangana Search Committee chairperson Indira Shoban said the KCR government believed in fooling people recalling his promise of 20,000 litres of free water taking a backseat with several conditions put. AAP on the other hand provides free power, medical facilities and world-class education to the poor.