A slam dunk idea to spread smiles among India’s marginalised youth

July 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For the young basketball talent at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Girls’ Sports School, Chegunta (Medak), it was a dream come true when the Hi5 Youth Foundation, along with BookASmile unveiled the newly laid basketball court.

The girls are selected from across the State to excel both in sports and academics by providing them with the required facilities.

For the record, Hi5 Youth Foundation is a non-profit organisation aiming to foster excellence amongst the underprivileged youth in India through its flagship programme ‘Hope Thru Hoops’ basketball excellence programme.

“Hi5 strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of marginalised youngsters. By providing the necessary infrastructure and training, Hi5 empowers these aspiring athletes to learn and excel in the sport, enabling them to achieve personal growth, develop essential life skills and strive for excellence,” Anshul Jain, head of operations, said.

“In order to achieve this, the team has partnered with BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination to build basketball courts across India since 2017... This state-of-the-art facility was the need of the hour, and we are honoured that BookASmile stepped up and took the responsibility” he said.

“At BookASmile, our purpose and motivation is to aid the development curve of lesser privileged beneficiaries by supporting their aspirations in the field of sports, music, performance, movies and art,” said Farzana Cama Balpande, head, BookASmile.

Hi5 Youth Foundation currently supports over 3,200 children across 30 centres (15 municipal schools, eight tribal residential schools and seven residential schools) in five States.

Each centre is assigned a dedicated full-time coach, who trains the students right from the Beginner level. These coaches follow a structured curriculum that is developed by the in-house team at Hi5 Youth Foundation.