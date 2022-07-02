A peek into history and culture of Telangana

Exhibition gives role of KCR in formation of separate State a miss

Even as the political planning and strategies are being chalked out inside closed doors for select BJP invitees at the HICC-Novotel Hotel in Madhapur, one area which attracted many and kept open to all is the special exhibition being organised to reflect the past and present of Telangana.

This is slightly away from the main venue and has about 200 carefully chosen photographs and paintings showcasing the armed struggle against the Nizams and his Razakkars militia responsible for the atrocities.

"We have put up the exhibition on five themes, giving a glimpse of the struggle and evolution of Telangana by carefully sourcing photos from our own party leaders, press photographers and others," said BJP spokesperson A. Rakesh Reddy.

Some known and some rare photographs are on display including the people subjected to torture during that time, raising of a women’s wing and even a children’s wing of the Razakkars, Nizams army marching in the city to control dissension, arrival of the Indian Army, people attacking vehicles of the Nizam’s army in the aftermath and so on.

Bairanpally in Jangaon district, which is called as Indian’s second Jallianwalabagh where innocent citizens were fired at indiscriminately killing more than 90 persons was another arresting photograph. Another section shows the political struggle for separate Telangana State starting from sixties, BJP’s resolution for two states in Kakinada, different modes of agitation by the students and others, triumph et al.

The photo of Colonel B. Santosh Babu who laid down his life in an attack by Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of Ladakh, is also on display.

Incidentally, three photos clicked by The Hindu's Special News Photographer Nagara Gopal including the panoramic view of students celebrating the separate Telangana State at the Osmania University Arts College, the Million March on Tank Bund and a railway property set ablaze during the protest, are also on display.

Traditional music, dance and art forms of the region such as Perini dance, tribal festivals of Medaram, the handlooms and etc are also exhibited.

The final section is about development and welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government. An omission, which is quite glaring in the Telangana political history, at the exhibition is the absence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandreshekhar Rao.