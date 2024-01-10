Telangana Govt. constitutes committee to study Dharani

January 10, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has constituted a committee to study the implementation of Dharani, the portal for land transactions, as assured. The committee comprises four members, senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy, retired bureaucrat Raymond Peter, land laws expert M. Sunil Kumar and retired special grade deputy collector B. Madhusudan. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration will be the member convenor of the committee.

In the orders issued on Tuesday, Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal said that the panel would verify the matter and submit its report at the earliest. Revenue department officials should extend their full cooperation to the committee in its functioning. The panel could also co-opt officials like collectors if felt necessary.