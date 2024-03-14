GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A. Bhaskara Rao is new EO of Yadagirigutta temple

K. Ramakrishna Rao transferred in view of the reported incident wherein Deputy Chief Minister was not treated well  

March 14, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028

The State government has transferred the executive officer of Sri Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanams K. Ramakrishna Rao.

Mr. Ramakrishna Rao will be replaced by Special Grade Deputy Collector A. Bhaskara Rao, who is waiting for posting.

Mr. Bhaskara Rao has been posted on deputation basis with usual service terms and conditions.

Orders to this effect were issued by the Revenue Department Principal Secretary Navin Mittal on Monday. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao assumed charge in December last year after the incumbent N. Geetha tendered her resignation to the post.

Though no specific reasons were mentioned behind the transfer of the executive officer, the orders assume significance in the light of the visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some of his Cabinet colleagues to the temple town recently where Mr. Vikramarka was reportedly not treated well by the authorities concerned. The development raised a political furore with the main Opposition BRS charging the Congress government with displaying upper caste bias by not providing proper seating to the Deputy Chief Minister.

With the issue resulting in war of words between the ruling and the opposition parties, Mr. Vikramarka clarified that he intentionally selected the seat while offering prayers to the presiding deity. Within days of the clarification by the Deputy Chief Minister, the EO was transferred from the post.

