TRS MLCs spar over seat at photo session

Members of Legislative Council posing for a group photo after the session, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A TRS MLC Mohammed Saleem rushed menacingly at his party colleague Farooq Hussain during a photo session at the conclusion of the winter session of Legislative Council on Wednesday.

But for the timely intervention of Leader of Opposition Mohammed Ali Shabbir who stood like a wall between the two as they indulged in foul language, Mr. Saleem appeared in an aggressive mood to physically attack Mr. Hussain.

The incident took place when Mr. Hussain asked Mr. Saleem to give up his seat next to Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy for Excise Minister T. Padma Rao who came late. Mr. Hussain spoke to Mr. Saleem from his seat on seeing Mr. Rao arrive.

In a fit of rage, Mr. Saleem rushed towards Mr. Hussain saying no one had ever in the past asked him to get up from a seat. Then followed angry scenes between the two which ran into personal invectives.

After Mr. Saleem was calmed down by Mr. Shabbir Ali and other leaders, Mr. Padma Rao was offered another seat at the end of the front row which was reserved for the chairman, Ministers and floor leaders of parties.

Mr. Saleem was allowed to retain his seat beside the Home Minister.