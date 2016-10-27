Telangana

Engagements in Hyderabad on October 27

General

Sabha Nirvaha Committee: Anand Teltumbe to inaugurate memorial meet of Adv. Bojja Tarakam at Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, Public Garden, Nampally at 2.30 pm.

Eco-Haat: An exhibition of handcrafted products, Eco-haat mela is being held at Creative Bee, Road No 4, Banjara Hills from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Culture



Pegasus Art Gallery: Amity, an exhibition of paintings by Kolkata artists at Pegasus art gallery, Road No. 72, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills from 10 am.

Hyderabad Film Club and Sri Sarathi Studios: African film festival - screening of Mali Film ‘Guimba The Tyrant’ and Congo film ‘Buud Yam’, Sri Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre, Ameerpet at 6 p.m.

