Engagements in Hyderabad on October 27

General
Sabha Nirvaha Committee: Anand Teltumbe to inaugurate memorial meet of Adv. Bojja Tarakam at Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, Public Garden, Nampally at 2.30 pm.
Eco-Haat: An exhibition of handcrafted products, Eco-haat mela is being held at Creative Bee, Road No 4, Banjara Hills from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Culture
Pegasus Art Gallery: Amity, an exhibition of paintings by Kolkata artists at Pegasus art gallery, Road No. 72, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills from 10 am.
Hyderabad Film Club and Sri Sarathi Studios: African film festival - screening of Mali Film ‘Guimba The Tyrant’ and Congo film ‘Buud Yam’, Sri Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre, Ameerpet at 6 p.m.
