95 batch SIs of Warangal Zone thank CM and DGP

Police Inspectors, who were recruited in 1995 as Sub Inspectors in Warangal Zone and facing issues with their promotions, thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and DGP M. Mahender Reddy for their assurance on their promotions.

A delegation of the officers met the Chief Minister and the DGP on Saturday to discuss their predicament where their junior batches were becoming their bosses. After their talks with the CM, they met the DGP on his directions, and they were told that a solution would be found soon.