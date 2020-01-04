Telangana

95 batch SIs of Warangal Zone thank CM and DGP

more-in

Assurances given on their promotions

Police Inspectors, who were recruited in 1995 as Sub Inspectors in Warangal Zone and facing issues with their promotions, thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and DGP M. Mahender Reddy for their assurance on their promotions.

A delegation of the officers met the Chief Minister and the DGP on Saturday to discuss their predicament where their junior batches were becoming their bosses. After their talks with the CM, they met the DGP on his directions, and they were told that a solution would be found soon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 8:37:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/95-batch-sis-of-warangal-zone-thank-cm-and-dgp/article30480095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY