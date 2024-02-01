GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
9.35 lakh students to appear for Intermediate examinations this year

February 01, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 9.35 lakh students are set to appear in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024. This figure comprises 4.7 lakh first-year students and 4.4 lakh second-year students who have paid the fees. The additional 13,000 students are currently in the process of paying their fee, confirmed an official from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Practical examinations are scheduled to kick off this Thursday, continuing until February 15 with two daily sessions. A network of 2032 practical centres spread across the State will facilitate these examinations. District Examination Committees, established in all 33 districts, will conduct pre-examination meetings led by the respective convenors. The theory examinations are slated to commence on February 28.

To support students during this stressful period, the department has introduced Tele-Manas helpline service. The free serviceaims to assist students grappling with anxiety or stress related toexaminations. Students can dial toll-free numbers 14416 or 1800914416.

