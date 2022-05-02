9,123 schools to be renovated under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme: Minister

First phase works to cost ₹3,497.62 crore

The State government has focussed attention on improving facilities in the State-run schools through the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme, Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy said.

The programme is aimed at imparting quality education as well as providing necessary infrastructure in the schools. The Minister accompanied by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao reviewed the progress of works with district collectors through video conference on Monday.

She said the government had launched Mana Ooru – Mana Badi, an initiative of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, covering all the 26,065 schools across the State. Accordingly, works on improving amenities had been launched in 9,123 schools with an estimated cost of ₹3,497.62 crore with focus on 12 aspects.

Mr. Harish Rao called upon the district collectors to make the scheme a grand success. He wanted the officials concerned to depute senior officials to inspect the quality of works. The Finance department had released part of funds to the respective districts in advance and works should be taken up accordingly.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the district collectors to complete tendering process for taking up the works at the earliest and they were asked to ensure that works started before this month end. Higher Education department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other senior officials were present.