9 IAS officers allocated to TS cadre

Telangana has got nine new Indian Administrative Service officers of 2019 batch.
They were among 179 IAS officers allotted to 25 States by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government after induction training.
Two of the officers — Manda Makaranda and B. Rahul — are native of the State. The others are: Mayank Mittal, Abhishek Augustya, Apurv Chauhan, Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, Pratibha Singh, Praful Desai and P. Kadhiravan.
Three officers of Telangana origin had been allotted to other States. These are: P. Dhatri Reddy (Odisha), Katti Ravi Teja and Banoth Mrugender Lal (both to Tamil Nadu). Likewise, eight officers of the 2019 batch were allocated to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, according to a circular issued by the DoPT to the chief secretaries of all the States.
